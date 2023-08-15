‘You Must Wear Pants, Brassieres On Campus Or Face Disciplinary Action’— Ilaro Poly Students Warned

The Students’ Representative Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, has cautioned students of the school that failure to wear panties and brassieres on campus will come with consequences.

The arm of the Students Union Government, via the council’s representative, Sulaiman Adedamola disclosed this in a circular while cautioning students against indecent dressing on campus.

According to Adedamola, it has become a requirement for students to adhere to the warning, respect the rules of the school and fellow students.

“It is absolutely essential that you wear pants and a bra while on campus. This is not a suggestion, it is a requirement.

“If you do not comply, you will face the consequences and may face disciplinary action.

“Please respect your fellow students and the rules of the school by wearing appropriate clothing at all times,” the statement read.

Information Nigeria understands that the polytechnic joined other Nigerian higher institutions such as Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti; Bayero University Kano (BUK); University of Ilorin; University of Lagos; Lagos State University amongst others that had released dress codes for male and female students.

Recall that in August 2022, authorities of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) announced that any student who brings a vehicle with tinted glasses into the school would be suspended for one semester while the vehicle would be impounded.

It also listed sanctions for students wearing tattered jeans, backless clothes, bum shorts, short and skimpy clothes, and other wide range of fashion choices common among students.

The school also banned ‘crazy’ hairstyles for men, earrings for men, cowries for women, tattoos, nose, mouth, eye (extra) ring, amongsr others.

Pregnant students and nursing mothers were also banned from staying in hostels, bringing babies to classrooms and hostels.

Wearing bathroom slippers to class, the library, and offices was also prohibited except for medical reasons.