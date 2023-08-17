“Your Man’s Money Is Important And Must Be Eaten, He’ll Still Break Your Heart Anyway” – Tiwa Savage Advises Ladies

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after she dished out advice to ladies at a recent show.

In a viral video, the music star can be heard encouraging ladies to be with men who match their energy with money.

She urged single ladies, independent or not, to allow men willing to lavish money on them to do so.

READ ALSO: Netizens Slam OAP Nedu Over Sensual Comment About Tiwa Savage

Tiwa, who emphasized that she is not encouraging women to indulge in runs (This is when a person go after a love interest with the sole purpose of making money out of them), stressed the importance of women enjoying themselves with all the luxury things offered whilst dating a love interest.

Speaking at the show, Tiwa Said: “I am not encouraging runs, I am not saying you should go after a man for his money. I am just saying it is sweet when he wants to spend his money on you.

“They will still break your heart anyways. So, it is better for you to cry with your Christian doir, and your birkin bag and your private jet to Dubai. We have our own money , we are just saying, his money is important and must be eaten.”

Watch video below: