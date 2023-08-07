Yul Edochie Speaks After His Father Denied Knowing About Marriage To Judy

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his dad, Pete Edochie’s recent comments about his second marriage to actress, Judy Austin.

Recall that Chief Pete Edochie in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo claimed the news of Yul’s second marriage came to him as a shock.

He also credited Yul’s first wife, May as the one responsible for the success of the actor’s first marriage.

However, taking to his Facebook page on Monday, Yul shared the video of Judy playing a pregnant daughter to his father, Pete.

In his caption, Yul revealed the movie scene was how the affair started and added that the real story would be out soon.

He wrote: “Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started.”

See post below: