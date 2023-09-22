Abia Streets No Longer Smell – Patience Jonathan Commends Gov. Otti

Former Nigerian First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has commended the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, over the current state of the environment, saying it is no longer as smelly as it was in the past.

Mrs Jonathan made this known on Thursday in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, at the home of the Governor during her visit to the state.

She stated that her arrival was to congratulate Otti on his victory during the elections and also to pay a visit to Abia, where she has maternal roots.

Patience added that Otti is doing an excellent job in Abia, stressing the streets before Otti’s administration were dirty and stinking.

Praising the Abia governor on his developments so far in office, Patience said the environment has changed as people can now breathe fresh air.

She said: “This is my home, and I have come to visit my brother, my governor, in whom I’m well pleased. He’s my mentor. When I was in government, he supported me as a brother. I have come to share experience with him and to tell him congratulations and well done.

“Abia is our home. Anytime, any day he calls me, I will be there for him. He is doing very, very well. He started well, and I know he will end well. You can see that there is no dirt again in Abia State. You can see all the roadwork going on.

“You can drive around, and there is no dirt, no smell anywhere, and you can breathe fresh air. That’s why I’m here to tell him congratulations.”