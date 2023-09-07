Accept Tribunal Verdict, Tinubu Earned It — Ganduje To PDP, LP

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has commended Wednesday’s judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that validated the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 polls.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Ganduje described the verdict as thorough one which addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners.

According to the former Kano governor, the judgment was a true reflection of the mandate Nigerians delivered at the last presidential election.

The APC boss however urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to cooperate with the present administration in its effort to address the myriad of challenges facing the country.

He noted that the resolve by both politicians to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

“I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party the APC before and during the Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear and favour by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country. The judgment attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There would always be another round of elections whereby, you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates. Once more, I congratulate President Tinubu, our teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin,” Ganduje said.