African Tennis Champion, Aruna Quadri Moves Up In ITF World Rankings

Africa’s top-ranked table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, moved up two spots from 18th to 16th in the latest International Table Tennis Federation World Rankings for men’s singles.

The 35-year-old moved up to the new spot from the 18th spot, according to the most recent ITF World Rankings.

This comes after he successfully defended his ITTF Africa Senior Championships title, which was his ninth total African table tennis championship, by defeating Ahmed Saleh of Egypt in the men’s singles final in Tunisia last Sunday.

The top-seeded Nigerian icon successfully defended his men’s singles title with a score of 4-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6), which increased his overall standing by 500 points, giving him a total of 1260.

Since 2018, Aruna Quadri has won three African solo titles, three doubles titles, and two team titles.

With a total score of 990 points, Egyptian Omar Assar moved up one spot to 21st in the world and second in Africa.

Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh finished the month in 52nd spot and third in Africa with 38 points which represents a remarkable jump of 218 spots in the global ranking. Another Egyptian, Ahmed Saleh, finished the month in the 52nd spot and third in Africa with 38 points.

Mohamed Beiali of Egypt is ranked 62nd globally and fourth on the continent with 307 points.

Senegalese Ibrahima Diaw lost two spots and finished the month with 208 points, ranking sixth on the continent and 90th overall.

Nigerian stars Bode Abiodun and Omotayo Olajide advanced 264 and 294 positions, respectively, to rank 104 and 146 in the world.

Nigerian Taiwo Mati, who is now 169th in the world, dropped four points, while Amadi Omeh of Nigeria, 17, rose four spots to 92nd. Another Nigerian, Riliwan Akanbi, dropped four points to rank 273, while Azeez Solanke of Nigeria dropped two spots to number 286 in the most recent ITF World Rankings.