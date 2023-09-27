Air Force Neutralises IPOB/ESN Camps In Anambra, Imo

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday, announced that it successfully destroyed hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Imo States.

According to Edward Gabkwet, NAF’s spokesperson, the strikes took place on Tuesday at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra and Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

The objective of these strikes, Gabkwet said, was to disrupt their unlawful activities and prevent them from causing harm to innocent Nigerians.

“Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra and other southeastern states.

“The air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location, as well as feedback received,” he said.

He furthered that additional air strikes were carried out on the same day in coordination with ground forces at the hideout camps of IPOB/ESN in Aku Ihube, Imo.

The decision to conduct these strikes was based on detailed intelligence analysis, which indicated that the terrorists were gathering at their hideouts for a possible meeting.

The authorization was given to target and attack the hideout where the suspects were located, and the strikes were executed successfully.

Gabkwet however emphasized that the Force, along with other security agencies, will continue their efforts to ensure the safety and freedom of all Nigerians, regardless of their location.

“While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements whose only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry,” he said.