The Ondo State House of Assembly has given the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a seven-day deadline to respond to the allegations of fund misappropriation levelled against him.

Oshati Olatunji, Chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Information, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The House had charged Lucky Aiyedatiwa with gross misconduct while serving as acting governor while Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was abroad on a three-month sick leave.

“There are allegations against the deputy governor bordering on misappropriation of funds. We are duty bound as legislators to do our job. We are not witch-hunting anybody.

“This includes a N30 million allegation and violation of the constitution. What we are saying is that he should give us a reply to these allegations within seven days,” Olatunji said.