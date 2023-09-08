The Anambra State Government, on Thursday, announced the arrest of a couple who, based on accusations of witchcraft, subjected their five-year-old daughter to starvation.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in the State, Ify Obinabo, informed the press about the arrest.

Blessing Wosu, mother of the victim, admitted to the wrongdoing, explaining that she acted upon her pastor’s prophecy, which labeled her daughter as a witch unworthy of continued life.

“It is our pastor who gave us a prophecy that she is a witch and does not deserve to live. We were told that she is responsible for her father’s downfall in business,” she said.

She explained that she resorted to having her daughter sleep on a wooden plank because of the child’s frequent urination and defecation.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “KimOprah Is My Ex-Girlfriend” – Omashola Reveals

The couple was arrested at in Adazi-Ani, specifically in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner Obinabo clarified that she became involved in the case following reports from Gerald Ozoh, the Transition Committee Chairman of Anaocha Local Government Area, and Chinwe Uba, the state coordinator of Ladies of Good Governance.

Obinabo emphasized that her primary duty is to safeguard the rights of every child in the state and assured that the accused individuals would not escape legal consequences.

“The girl is receiving treatments at the hospital,” she added.