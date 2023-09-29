‘APC Already Dead With Ganduje As Leader, Tinubu’ll Regret Working With A Treacherous Character’ – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will regret allowing Nigerians to see him through the former Governor of Kano State.

Information Nigeria had reported that that Ganduje, on Wednesday, described Kwankwaso as a constant professional presidential candidate of failure while hosting the NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Haliru Dauda Jika, who formally defected to the APC.

While speaking in Abuja at the Party’s national secretariat Ganduje said Kwankwaso is a selfish individual who specializes in deceiving people and is always first to jump boat when he doesn’t get what he wants.

In reaction, NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, said Ganduje is a liability to the APC and cannot win the 2027 election for Tinubu.

With all the alleged scandals surrounding Ganduje, the party said he should not be taken seriously by any right-thinking Nigerian, stressing that APC is already a dead party with him as the head.

According to the NNPP, Ganduje has never won any election in his entire life except the one Kwankwaso delivered for him as Governor in 2015 on a platter of gold.

The Party further warned that APC’s attempt to take Kano through the back door, like in 2019, will be resisted by the good people of Kano and judges of good conscience.

“The immediate past governor of Kano State has done irreparable damage, and he will not be able to deliver Tinubu and APC in 2027. With Ganduje as head, APC is already a dead party.

“Take it or leave it, Ganduje is a liability to Tinubu, a liability to his party APC and a liability to the country, and I can bet that with Ganduje as the National Chairman, President Bola Tinubu is going to lose the 2027 presidential election because Nigerians will not vote for him.

“Tinubu will regret allowing Nigerians to see him through the face of Ganduje for working closely with a treacherous character.

“Let me remind Ganduje that after losing the governorship primary, Sen. Kwankwaso picked him as his running mate in 2003, SA to the Minister of Defense, ES Chad Basin Development Commission and therein, he was picked again as his running mate. When Kwankwaso successfully ended his second term, he graciously picked him and handed over to him in 2015, yet, he betrayed him and today, no governor trusts his deputy governor to become governor but this we believe will be his last election he will ever contest and win.

“Every Nigerian knows the story behind the only election he claimed to have won in 2019. It was yet, another election he lost woefully.”