Appeal Court Directs Staff To Stay Home During Presidential Tribunal Verdict

The appellate court has asked its staff to stay at home on Wednesday, the date fixed for judgment in the petitions challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s President.

Umar Bangari, Chief Registrar of the court, had earlier announced the decision of the presidential election petition tribunal to deliver judgment on September 6.

“In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.

“Access to the Court premises will be strictly on accreditation.

“Only accredited individuals, including counsel and representatives of political parties, will be granted access into the courtroom.

“Interested members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets,” Bangari had said.

In another memo signed by Oluwaleye David, on behalf of Bangari, staff of the court, were instructed to stay at home to create a peaceful atmosphere during the tribunal session.

“I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the headquarters and Abuja division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023.

“This is to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the presidential election tribunal petition at Abuja division of the court.

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man the entrance of the court and also in all strategic areas of the court complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the management will be allowed into the court premises. Please be informed as instructed,” the memo read.

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.