Army Rescues Six Abducted Female Zamfara Varsity Students

The Nigerian Army has rescued six abducted female students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

Recall that unspecified numbers of students were abducted in the early hours of Friday after bandits invaded the institution in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

However, a resident of Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the community around 3 am and started shooting indiscriminately.

He stated that three students’ hostels were attacked, and the bandits took away all the students in the hostels.

Another source said the bandits were engaged with troops of the Nigerian Army in a fierce gun battle but that did not stop the bandits from escaping with the kidnapped victims.

Meanwhile, the Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin-Daji, Captain Ibrahim Yahaya, confirming this to the newsmen yesterday in Gusau, said that the the troops pursued the abductors who took the students, mostly females, to the forest.