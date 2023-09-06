Asari Dokubo’s Boys Storm Abuja For Pro-Tinubu Rally (VIDEO)

A group of supporters of former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo have reportedly arrived in Abuja ahead of the election petitions tribunal delivering ruling on the legitimate winner of the February 25 presidential poll on Wednesday.

The Pro-President Bola Tinubu protesters under the aegis of Niger-Delta for Tinubu stormed the Court of Appeal premises in solidarity with the incumbent.

According to Peoples Gazette, youth dressed in black and red attire branded with ex-militant Asari Dokubo’s name, an ally of President Tinubu, arrived at the court holding placards, singing, and dancing.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards said, ‘Niger Deltans stand with the mandate given to BAT by over 200 million Nigerians’, ‘President Tinubu loves Niger Delta’, and ‘Thank you Tinubu for restoring the Niger Delta Ministry’.

