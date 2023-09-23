Barcelona Produce Stunning Comeback To Beat Celta Vigo

Joao Cancelo snatched a late win for Barcelona as they returned to the top of La Liga with a dramatic 3-2 comeback against Celta Vigo.

Celta were 2-0 up with nine minutes remaining after goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tasos Douvikas.

But two clinical finishes in the space of just four minutes from Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona’s hopes.

And Cancelo completed the comeback as he met a Gavi ball and drilled a composed volley past Ivan Millar.

Barcelona now top La Liga thanks to a superior goal difference over Girona, with both sides on 16 points.

Barca were regularly undone at the back, with Celta’s Luca de la Torre, Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba weaving through their defence.

But Xavi’s men were resilient and continued to send waves of attacks towards the visitors’ backline until it finally cracked.

Real Madrid, who are second, could return to the top of the table and move two points ahead of Barcelona if they beat Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s Madrid derby.