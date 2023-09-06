BBNaija All Stars: Angel, Ilebaye Prank Adekunle With Love Letter From CeeC

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Angel Smith and Ilebaye have pranked colleague, Adekunle with a love letter from CeeC.

The duo plotted to prank Adekunle who is in a relationship with Venita with the aim of upsetting the latter.

Angel: “I said let me prank them, so I now wrote a love letter to Adekunle so that they would think it is CeeC. I spread CeeC’s perfume on the letter.”

Ilebaye: “Adekunle would not really take it big. He would just let it slide.”

Angel: “I need Venita to be the first person to see the letter.”

Ilebaye: “That’s what I am saying. Adekunle is just going to take it slightly. He might just read it and let it go. But if she [Venita] is the one [to see it first], she would panic.”

Angel inserted the letter in Adekunle’s jacket, but unfortunately for them, he saw it before Venita did other than a giggle.

He and Venita have just settled their differences a while back and he took the move not to tell her yet about the letter.

