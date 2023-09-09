BBNaija All Stars: “Doyin Called Me Dark Horse After Seeing Me Naked” – Pere

Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere has revealed that Doyin once called him a dark horse after seeing him naked.

Pere disclosed this to Neo during a conversation on Friday.

He maintained that Doyin wouldn’t have made such a statement if he wasn’t ‘shinning teeth at her.

He said: “I was showering and Doyin was standing there and that was when she started calling me ‘Dark Horse’.

“Then she asked why am I so dumb; can’t I see Kim is now with Cross? dah dah. I told her Kim is not with Cross, they are just friends.

“If I came in with the energy from my season (Shine Ya Eyes Season 6, 2021) most of them wouldn’t have the balls to even talk to me.

“That prick, Doyin walked in on me while having my shower, stark naked; stood there, and was shouting ‘Dark Horse’.