BBNaija All Stars: “Give Me Award For Not Breaking Someone’s Head” – Doyin Tells Biggie

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, has said Biggie ought to give her an award for not breaking a fellow housemate’s head in the house.

Doyin disclosed this during her diary session on Tuesday.

According to her, it is unfair that Venita has been mean and poking her.

Doyin said Venita made derogatory remarks about her appearance and compared her to someone with a disease.

“Venita talks about my looks, she says I’m skinny, only God know the kind disease when you carry when you make you dry.

“Venita saying the minute I’m up I’m going home, your character is trifling, you’re horrible, you might be beautiful on the outside, she’s too old to be that horrible.

“Imagine Venita doing a high-five with Ilebaye saying I know you’re happy now the devil don leave you?

“You suppose give me award for not breaking person head in this house.” Doyin added.