BBNaija All Stars: “I’d Have Slapped Doyin If I Was A Girl” – Pere

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere Egbi said he would have slapped fellow housemate Doyin three times and taken a voluntary exit from the reality show if he were a girl.

Pere and Doyin have been at loggerheads after the parrot exposed a conversation on Thursday where someone called him a weakling, of which he suspects Doyin to be the speaker.

In a chat with Cross and KimOprah on Friday, Pere said Doyin deserved to be beaten to a stupor.

He said, “If I were a girl, I would’ve slapped Doyin three times and leave this house. That girl deserves to be beaten to a stupor. She is large-mouthed, speaks from two sides of her mouth. I’m a guy, so there are certain things I just can’t do.”