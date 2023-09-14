BBNaija All Stars: “I’ll Blow You” – Pere Threatens As Alex Vows To Slap Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Pere Egbi and Alex Unusual were involved in a heated argument on Wednesday.

The argument degenerated into threats of physical violence with Pere threatening murder after Alex vowed to slap him if he brings her family into their argument next time.

Alex said: “Next time we’re having an argument, don’t involve my family. Try it again and I’ll slap you, leave a mark on your face.”

Pere said: “Slap me whether I no go blow you. You go faint, die. If a woman touches me, I will kill that woman straight. They no born that woman well to touch me. You dey mad?”

Watch video below: