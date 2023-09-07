BBNaija All Stars: “KimOprah Is My Ex-Girlfriend” – Omashola Reveals

Big Brother Naija All Stars houseguest, Omashola, also known as Sholzy, has revealed that he and fellow houseguest KimOprah once dated.

He said it was the reason Kim was pissed he didn’t pick her as one of his BFFs when he won the Head of House game on Monday.

Sholzy disclosed this during his diary session on Thursday.

He said he didn’t pick her as a BFF because he didn’t want to jeopardise his current relationship with his fiancée.

He said: “KimOprah was mad that I didn’t pick her for BFF. I can’t because she’s my ex-girlfriend. I have a woman that I love so much. I’m not willing to jeopardise that relationship.

“She [Kim] is now giving me attitude, making it seem like I’m in a relationship with her again. She needs to stick with who she is and be content.”

Recall that Sholzy chose CeeC, Mercy, Ilebaye and Whitemoney as his BFFs after emerging Head of House on Monday.