BBNaija All Stars: Seyi, Ike, Two House Guests Evicted

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Seyi, Ike, Lucy and Prince have been evicted from the reality show.

Lucy and Ike were the first two housemates to be evicted from the show on Sunday.

Then Biggie, in a new twist, called Prince to the diary room and told him that his time in the house was over.

To the amazement of many fans, that was not all for the night as Seyi, one of the controversial housemates on the show, also got shown the exit door with his eviction sparking wide range excitement on social media.

There are now 13 housemates battling for the grand prize of N120million.