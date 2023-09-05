BBNaija All Stars: WhiteMoney Automatically Up For Eviction, Adekunle Wins Immunity

Big Brother Naija housemate, Adekunle has earned immunity from eviction this week.

This is as Whitemoney is automatically up for eviction this Sunday.

The former winner of the reality show, on Monday, picked up a Black Envelope that contained “you are automatically up for eviction”.

However, Adekunle emerged the lucky housemate, as he found the one with “immunity”.

The third envelope was picked up by Kim Oprah and had “as you were” inside.

Earlier in the day, Sholzzy emerged as Head of House (HoH) following the arena games.

Sholzzy is one of the two guests left in the house, after Lucy and Prince were removed on Sunday.