BBNaija All Stars: “You Are A Fake Housemate” – Mercy Tells KimOprah

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy has said KimOprah is a fake housemate and not competing for the prize.

Mercy confronted KimOprah who is actually a house guest after their task on Wednesday.

According to her, KimOprah and Omashola are fake housemates.

“I still feel like you guys are fake housemates with the way things played out on Sunday.

“Even during the first nomination, it was like a compulsory thing to put you guys up. It was a specific order to put one of you, new housemates up.

“So honestly right now I think you’re fake. And that actually changed my game, in fact let me tell you before you go outside and see it, I put you up,” she said.

But KimOprah defended herself, saying that she isn’t fake and Sunday’s eviction has made her a target.

She said, “I actually spoke to biggie in my diary session that he just put a target on our backs and that was not necessary.

“I don’t know about Prince, I can’t speak for him but for Lucy, it’s very possible, she was just here for 2 weeks. How many fans do you think she’d have gathered to vote against Pere and Adekunle that were in the top 5?”