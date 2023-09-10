BBNaija All Stars: “You Can’t Win The Grand Prize, You Are Fake” – Doyin Confronts Omashola

Doyin, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has confronted Omashola on Saturday, stating that he cannot win the grand prize because he is a fake housemate.

Omashola, who is indeed a fake housemate, and the current Head of House, insisted that he would be one of the finalists.

Doyin: “You’re a fake housemate. And even if you’re not, you can’t win.

Sholzy: “I know, maybe because I came in late, but I know I go reach finals because I’m Omashola Kola Oguro.

“When you go home tomorrow, you go see say I no be fake housemate. Make a video and keep for me, I go watch am when I come outside.”