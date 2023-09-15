CAF Pays Tributes To Oparanizie After Super Falcons Retirement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has hailed former Super Falcons player, Desire Oparanozie who recently retired from professional football at the age of 29.
Recall that the veteran attacker announced her retirement from the game on Wednesday to the surprise of many football followers across the World.
Oparanozie who began her journey with the national team in 2010, was part of the Nigeria team at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Oparanozie made 35 appearances for the Super Falcons in which she scored 22 goals.
The forward represented Nigeria in youth competitions at the Under-17 and Under-20 levels. In 2010, she scored twice to assist the Falconets to reach the Under-20 Women’s World Cup final; however, they were defeated 2-0 by the German team.
READ MORE: Super Falcons Star, Desire Oparanozie Retires From Football
However, the governing body of African football, took to their verified X page on Thursday, September 14, to wish her well in her future endeavors.
CAF said: “It’s been an honour. An outstanding professional football career path has come to an end for the amazing Desire Oparanozie.
“What a journey!”
𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐑 🇳🇬
An outstanding professional football career path has come to an end for the amazing Desire Oparanozie. 🏆
What a journey! 👏@oparanozie9 | @NGSuper_Falcons | #EmpoweringOurGame pic.twitter.com/opkIdE05Lb
— CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) September 14, 2023
Oparanozie started her career at Bayelsa Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Championship and moved to Delta Queens in 2010. She made 35 appearances for the Super Falcons and scored 22 goals.
Her last club was Wuhan Jianghan University F.C., a Chinese professional football club located in Wuhan.