CAF Pays Tributes To Oparanizie After Super Falcons Retirement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has hailed former Super Falcons player, Desire Oparanozie who recently retired from professional football at the age of 29.

Recall that the veteran attacker announced her retirement from the game on Wednesday to the surprise of many football followers across the World.

Oparanozie who began her journey with the national team in 2010, was part of the Nigeria team at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She has won four Women’s African Cup of Nations and has represented Nigeria in four Women’s World Cups.