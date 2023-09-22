Cardoso Assumes Office As CBN Governor, Emefiele Resigns

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso on Friday has resumed duties at the headquarters of the apex bank in Abuja.

This follows the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

This development was confirmed in a press statement by the CBN on Friday which was signed by the bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin.

READ MORE: Tinubu Appoints Yemi Cardoso As CBN Governor, Nominates Four Deputies

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on September 15, 2023, appointed Cardoso and the Deputy Governors in acting capacity pending the confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

However, Cardoso and the Deputies took the oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday.

The new Deputy Governors are:

(1) Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

(2) Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

(3) Mr. Philip Ikeazor

(4) Dr. Bala M. Bello

Cardoso is an Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State. He brings over three decades of managerial experience on board.

The acting CBN Governor is an alumnus of Aston University, Birmingham, United Kingdom, where he studied managerial and administrative studies. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, United States of America.