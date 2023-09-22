Celebrities, Fans Storm Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession (Video)

A candlelight procession in honour of the late rapper Mohbad was held in Lekki, Lagos on Thursday night.

Davido, Falz, Zlatan Ibile, many other celebrities and fans are present at the venue paying their tribute to the late singer.

As announced by the management of the late singer, the start point is Lekki Phase 1 Gate and ends at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The tribute concert to mark his time on earth as a singer starts at 8 pm prompt at Muri Okunola Park.

Recall Mohbad died at the age of 27 years on the 12th of September 2023, and since his death, circumstances surrounding his death has sparked controversies.

Watch video below: