Court Remands Man For Attempted Suicide In Police Custody

An Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Odigbo, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, has ordered the remand of a man, Kayode Ojo, in prison for attempting to commit suicide inside a police cell.

The defendant was earlier arrested by the men of the state police command, for attempting to take his own life.

He was alleged to have attempted to drink a poisonous liquid substance inside the cell.

READ ALSO: Anambra Pastor Burried In Bush For Committing Suicide After Lover Jilted Him

He was arraigned before the court by the police on one charge of attempted murder.

According to the police prosecutor, Mr James Usifo, the offence committed contravenes Section 327 of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Usifo told the court that the defendant committed an offence of attempting to kill himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be a disinfectant in police custody. He was said to have earlier been arrested for another crime and detained in a police cell where he attempted to kill himself.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate, D. O. Ogunfuyi, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Okitipupa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 10, 2023, for fact and sentence.