Court Remands Man For Defiling Lover’s 4-Year-Old Daughter

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court remanded a man, identified as Stephen Monday, in the custody of Lagos Correctional Service for allegedly defiling his lover’s four-year-old daughter.

The defendant is facing a lone count charge of defilement of a child preferred against him by the Lagos state government.

During the arraignment of the defendant on Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 14, 2021.

He said that the incident took place at about 5 a.m., at No 5, Ayeloja Street in Ikorodu.

Martins told the court that the defendant allegedly had carnal knowledge of the four-year-old girl by inserting his penis into her vagina.

He said the offence committed contravened Section 137 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Following his not-guilty plea, Martins requested the court for a trial date.

Consequently, Justice Soladoye granted his request and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

She adjourned the case till November 9, 2023, for commencement of trial.