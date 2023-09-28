Covenant, UI, FUTA Emerge Top Universities In Nigeria

Covenant University, University of Ibadan and the Federal University of Technology, Akure have secured top ranking in Nigeria according to Times Higher Education’s 2024 rating.

Analysis of the latest ranking showed that Covenant University is among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

Though ranked first in Nigeria, Covenant University is placed within the global 801-1000 range.

Covenant University, a private-owned institution, stands at the top spot in Nigeria, while the University of Ibadan followed in second and FUTA emerged third.

The University of Lagos and the University of Bayero emerged fourth and fifth in Nigeria, respectively.

“The Times Higher World University ranking includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

“The table is based on our new WUR 3.0 methodology, which is carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas; teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.”

Others universities that achieve the top ranking is Nigeria include the University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Afe Babalola University, University of Benin, Federal Univ of Agric, Abeokuta, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Port Harcourt.

Among the 15 top universities, nine are located in the South West, two in the South East, two in the South South, one in the North West and one in the North Central.