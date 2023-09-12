Cultists Lured Slain DPO With Promise To Surrender – Rivers CP

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Rivers State, Emeka Nwonyi, says that, Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada, fell victim to a cunning ploy orchestrated by his murderers.

According to Nwonyi, the cultists had deceived the late Superintendent of Police by pretending to be willing to surrender their weapons in exchange for amnesty.

This revelation came to light during a solidarity protest led by human rights advocate Charles Jaja at the state Police Command headquarters in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Nwonyi expressed deep regret that Angbashim had placed his trust in these troublemakers, only for him to realize their treachery in the end.

He however warned that the cultists’ actions had provoked a formidable response, stating that “they have touched the lion’s tail.

“What pains me most was the idea of him (Angbashim) believing like he kept saying that these people said they were ready to surrender their guns and come out for amnesty.

“And he played to the gallery, only to know in death that these people were rather crafty in their operation and lured him for an onslaught.”

He added that, “We gave you (cultists) the opportunity to embrace peace, no personal interest attached than the interest we collectively have to make sure that Rivers State is peaceful.

“If you will not take it, was the option of killing this man the best? He has a family, he has children, and he has a wife. No! You have touched the lion’s tail. Those men must be caught to face the wrath of the law.

“We will be unrepentant until we put crime and criminality to its barest minimum in Rivers State.”

He said that paying the supreme price was not the best reward for policemen who left their families to protect lives and property.

“As police officers, if we left our family, our environment, our homes for a state or national duty like this, this is not the best trophy to take home.

“It is a clarion call for Nigeria, for Rivers State. It is wake-up call against the barbaric act. In this 21st century, a man that is not a criminal, that his only call was to come to sanitise society; that you should stop killing your fellow human beings, kidnapping your fellow human beings, destroying people’s property. That was the only crime,” Nwonyi added.

While thanking the rights advocate for the visit, he added, “It is a very painful time for us in the Command for losing one of our best hands.”