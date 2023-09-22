Davido, Zlatan, Falz Join Candlelight Concert For Mohbad In Lagos (Video)

Notable Nigerian musicians, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, Falz and Zlatan Ibile have joined the candlelight procession in honour of late Afrobeats star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka, Mohbad in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Recall that Mohbad died last Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Davido had revealed that he will be joining the procession a few days ago on his Instagram story.

Davido attends Mohbad's procession in Lagos.

In separate videos seen on social media, both artistes could be seen vigorously going about the candlelight procession to the delight of their fans who also came out to honour Mohbad.

As announced by the management of the late singer, the start point of the procession is Lekki Phase 1 Gate and ends with a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Falz at the candlelight procession for Mohbad.

A similar event is also taking place in Peckham Square, in Peckham, the UK. Participants were heard singing the late rapper’s songs in viral social media videos.

The procession comes hours after police authorities in Lagos State exhumed the rapper’s body for autopsy.

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin wrote on his X handle.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had also ordered a thorough probe into Mohbad’s death with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State asking the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation.

The Senate has also waded into the matter with Senator Elisha Abbo visiting the singer’s family in the Lekki area of Lagos State. He assured them of the government’s commitment to getting justice over the matter.