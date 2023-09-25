Disclose Only My Certificate To Atiku, Not Transcript, Gender, Admission Records – Tinubu Begs US Court

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prayed a United States (US) District Judge to direct Chicago State University (CSU) to give only his school certificate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

According to Peoples Gazette, Tinubu, through his lawyers on Monday, asked Judge Nancy Maldonado to block all other details, especially the gender, admission records, among others, of the certificate’s owner from being disclosed to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The identity of who was admitted into Chicago State University in the 1970s has been controversial after CSU transcripts indicated that the school admitted a female Bola Tinubu from Southwest College Chicago in 1977.

Recall that Tinubu, through his lawyers, had asked Maldonado of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Chicago, to delay the order of Judge Jeffrey Gilbert, that ordered the university to release his academic records to Atiku.

Tinubu asked the judge to save him from suffering severe and irreparable damage by placing an emergency hold on a recent order for his university records to be released.

According to the President, the damage he would suffer would be impossible to mitigate if the order directing the release of his academic records to Atiku is not delayed for possible vacation.

“There is harm in allowing discovery on issues and documents outside the diploma,” Tinubu’s lawyers said in their full briefing to the court seeking a review of Judge Gilbert’s order by Maldonado.

Recall that Tinubu’s lawyers, led by Victor Henderson and Christopher Carmichael, insisted that the documents Atiku sought wouldn’t be admissible at the Supreme Court.