“DJ Splash Was Never Signed To Marlian Records” – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer and the head of Marlian Record label, Naira Marley has denied claims that he signed DJ Splash.

Recall that Naira Marley has been facing backlash and different allegations since the tragic death of his former signee, Mohbad.

The investigation into Mohbad’s death has also raised questions from Nigerians, alleging that DJ Splash, a purported associate of Marlian Music became mentally unstable after taking substances given to him by the Marlian team.

DJ Splash’s mother in a recent video shared by actress Iyabo Ojo during her visit, alleged that since her son left Naira Marley’s house, he has been “mentally unstable”.

Reacting to this during his recent interview with Reno Omokri, Marley refuted claims that DJ Splash was his official DJ or signed to his music label.

He added that the DJ was no longer with him when he started battling challenges.

“DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music. I know him as a DJ, but he has never deejayed with me at shows or anything, it is not like he is my DJ. They just gave him the title because I have a picture with him.

“When whatever happened to him, he was not at my house, and I do not understand where all this is coming from,” he said.