‘Don’t Jeopardise National Security, Tarnish Our Govt’s Reputation’ — Shettima Warns Aides

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has cautioned political aides to exercise discretion in their public and private lives, and avoid actions that could tarnish the government’s reputation.

Shettima disclosed this on Monday at the opening ceremony of the retreat and sensitization programme for political aides on administrative procedure and governance in the public sector, organised by the State House.

His words: “From today, your words and actions will undergo more intense scrutiny, occasionally even rigorous criticism.”

Speaking to participants including political aides and senior civil servants on the topic ‘Forging a Path to Responsible Governance: A Call to Political Aides.’

“The responsibility you carry isn’t merely about fulfilling your role; it encompasses the aspirations of our entire nation.

“From this very moment, you’re bound by the laws of our land in all matters of official correspondence. These laws outline the consequences for both intentional and unintended mishandling of the information entrusted to your care.

“Should you falter in this duty, the consequences would ripple far beyond the intricate fabric of governance. They could erode public trust, jeopardize national security and undermine the very integrity of our administration.

“Understand that your credibility, that of your team, your superiors, and indeed, the entire government, rests in the balance, and history reminds us that very few have emerged unscathed from the aftermath of such ethical lapses.”