DSS Arrests Former Shiite Spokesman, Ibrahim Musa

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested Ibrahim Musa, the former spokesman for the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shiite.

It was gathered that Musa, the Editor of Almizan Hausa Newspaper, was arrested on Wednesday while he was on his way to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by an official of the IMN, Abdullahi Usman, stated that no reason has been provided by the authorities for Musa’s arrest, and called for his immediate release.

Usman revealed that Musa was known for his role in the call for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky who was arrested by government in 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said: “Ibrahim Musa, who was with a family member Binta Sulaiman, was abducted by the Nigeria’s secret police, DSS, at the Aminu Kano International Airport early morning on Wednesday while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj (Umrah).

“Meanwhile, no reasons have been provided by the authorities for his arrest even as he is known for his role in the call for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky who was arrested at the wake of a clampdown and extrajudicial killing of about 1000 of his followers by the Nigerian government in 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna state.”

“He was part of the campaign that got the Federal High Court judgement ordering the release and compensation of Sheikh Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, for which it is believed the security agents who lost in the case are displeased.”

“Human rights organizations, especially the Amnesty International (AI), had pressured the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasiru Elrufai to publicly announce that his government had buried about 350 people killed in the extrajudicial killing in a mass grave at Mando village in Kaduna.”

“Ibrahim Musa is known to have been active in speaking against the acts of state terrorism, extrajudicial killings and marginalization of a minority group of Muslims by the Nigerian Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.”