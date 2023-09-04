DSS Uncovers Plot Of Politicians Planning To Protest Against FG

The Department of State Services, on Monday, revealed it has uncovered plans by some politicians across the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government (FG) and security agencies over socio-economic matters.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya confirmed the development in a statement.

“DSS hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action,” the statement read.

The Service further stated that it has identified the ring leaders of the plot, adding that it is monitoring them in order to prevent them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps.

“This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” it concluded.