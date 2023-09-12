ECOWAS Set To Unveil Cybersecurity Advancement Platform On Tuesday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced its intentions to introduce the Joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity in the West African region.

According to the body, the launch is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 12, in Abuja.

This was disclosed on Monday via its official X handle (ecowas_cedeao).

The initiative is dedicated to strengthening regional cyber diplomacy, protecting critical infrastructure, combating cybercrime, and ensuring data sovereignty.

In collaboration with esteemed partners, ECOWAS is organizing this event to mark the official commencement of the ECOWAS Action Plan, which aims to enhance regional cybersecurity capabilities and resilience.

“ECOWAS will launch, on Tuesday, 12 September, in Abuja, Nigeria, the Joint Platform for the Advancement of Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, the protection of critical infrastructures, the fight against cybercrime and data sovereignty,” the post read.

