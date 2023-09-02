“Eexpel Wike At Your Own Peril, He’s A Force, Man Of Capacity”- Fayose Warns PDP

Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against expelling Nyesom Wike.

Fayose made this known on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, a prerecorded show that airs on Friday nights.

“The moment I am not in the PDP, I would never join another political,” he said. “And I would never be a member of the APC, not whether they are good or bad.”

“Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril. You see, the first thing in your family even when you have extreme situations or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband. Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond PDP, a force you cannot ignore,” he said.

“Ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity,” he added.

The former governor also stated that PDP needs to unite members and work to restore the party, which came second in this year’s presidential election.

Fayose reiterated the need for the southern part of Nigeria to produce the president, saying it could have been unfair for the northern region to have done so.

Recall that Wike, a chieftain of the PDP, worked against the party in the 2023 presidential election and has since been appointed as a member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.