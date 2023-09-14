Elegushi Royal Family Disowns Music Promoter, Sam Larry Who Bullied Mohbad

The Elegushi Royal Family of Eti-Osa, Lagos State, has distanced their family from embattled music promoter Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, amid the controversy surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad.

This is coming after a petition by the late singer surfaced online, where the deceased alleged that his life was under threat and sought police protection from Sam Larry and others.

Also in a video circulating online, Mohbad, whose remains were laid to rest on Wednesday, was seen being assaulted by some people allegedly led by Sam Larry during a video shoot.

In the video, Mohbad and Zlatan Ibile, were on set for a music video when Larry stormed the scene with some boys targeting the late singer.

But in a statement released on Thursday by the Palace, in which the Royal Family denounced any involvement with the music promoter.

The statement reads, “The Elegushi Royal Family of Eti-Osa wishes to put on record the misinformation on the media space involving Samson Erinfolami Balogun (AKA Sam Larry).

“Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity. Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings just like other members of the public.

“While expressing our condolences to the family and friends of late Ilerioluwa Aloba (known as MohBad) we would like to add our voices to the calls for a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding his death, with a view to unravel any foul play.

“We ask our friends in the media to be mindful of the sensitivity of the issue and desist from spreading falsehood that may jeopardise the investigation.”