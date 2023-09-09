Ethiopian Orthodox Church Reportedly Cancels Rema’s Concert Over Alleged ‘Demonic’ Necklace

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has reportedly pressured the management of Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa to cancel the concert of Nigerian afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, billed to hold September 9, 2023.

An Ethiopian woman disclosed this during an interview with Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze.

The woman claimed that the concert was cancelled by the hotel management after the country’s “powerful” Orthodox Church leaders accused the singer of being a “devil worshipper” over his customised necklace.

READ ALSO: “Rema One Of The Greatest Musicians Ever” – Ice Prince Zamani

In the artwork used for the concert, Rema wore a customised necklace that has a burning church and inverted crosses.

She said, “They made a statement, like a press release in Ethiopia about Rema. Yes, you can imagine, it’s a very big deal.

“They’re basically saying he is worshipping the devil because of what he has on his neck. And to be honest, I never thought of it myself. And there’s more to it; to be honest.”