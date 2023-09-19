Ex-BBNaija Star, Tobi Bakare, Wife Welcome Second Child

Former Big Brother reality TV star and Nollywood actor, Tobi Bakare has welcomed a child with wife, Anu Bakare.

The actor made this known on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Kamila A. Bakare.

READ MORE: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tobi Bakare Sparks Dating Rumors With Ghanian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

“Thank God for His miracles. You are a miracle. What a feeling!Girl dad! Feels like a totally different life mission and such a huge blessing. Babuuuuuu @anu.bakre you do this one.

“Thanks for being strong and pushing through the 360 of the past 9 months.What a ride. Love you to end of the world and back.Hardly ever a time where my words fail me.

“No matter the English! I can’t properly articulate how I feel. It’s plennyyyy Thanks to friends and Fam who have been a part of this journey.

“Indeed ko easy. But Nunu no worry. Na me go carry the next baby.

“Wait o! I’m father to two kids! Mad O I Abdulmalik, our watch starts now o.”