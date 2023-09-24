Ex-Governors With Pensions Earning Salaries As Ministers, Senators – RMAFC Chair, Shehu

Mohammed Shehu, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), says that some former Governors who are receiving pensions from their respective States are also collecting salaries as Ministers and Senators.

The Chairman further charged State assemblies to review their pension laws to suspend the payment of pensions to ex governors who either became senators or ministers.

According to Shehu, this will contribute to the economic well-being of the states.

The RMAFC boss who stated this at the weekend during an interview with Sunday Vanguard in Abuja noted that it is a disservice to States for the to keep earning pensions while at the same time collecting salaries and allowances.

“A person who has served as governor either for four or eight years as the case may be, then goes on to become senator or minister shouldn’t be earning double from public coffers.

“Many states have laws that provide generous pensions for former governors and these same people become senators or ministers and still collect salaries and other benefits in their new roles, this shouldn’t be the case,” he said.