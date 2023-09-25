Ex UFC Champion Israel Adesanya Pleads Guilty To Drunk-Driving, To Be Sentenced January 10

Former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has pleaded guilty to drunk-driving charges in his home country of New Zealand.

It was gathered that Adesanya, arrived with his lawyer at the Auckland District Court in the morning to plead guilty to drunk driving and apologized claiming he regrets his decisions.

The Stylebender, said in a statement: “I want to apologize to the community, my family and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at a dinner,’

“I am disappointed with my decision to drive, it was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the UFC fighter was “charged with driving a car on Wellesley St in Auckland Central with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood,” according to the official court paperwork forwarded to the publication. 50 milligrams is the permitted maximum.

Meanwhile, Adesanya could face up to a $2,680 fine, or three months in jail and will be back in court on January 10 for sentencing.

Recall that the 34 year-old dropped the UFC middleweight title in a unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on Sept. 10 in Sydney, Australia.

The Nigerian-born fighter was a two-time UFC middleweight champion and is considered one of the best 185-pound fighters in MMA history.