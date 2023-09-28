Eze Ndigbo Of Ibadanland Reportedly Dies At 74

The Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland and President of Non-Indigenes Traditional Council of Ibadan, Oyo State, Alex Anozie, has reportedly died at the age of 74.

He reportedly died in his sleep at his Ososami residence in Ibadan, the state capital.

Anozie hailed from Igboukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State

According to one of his close associates who spoke to The Punch on the condition of anonymity, the deceased did not manifest any sign of sickness.

He said, “The deceased lived his life in Ibadan and contributed immensely to the economic growth of the ancient town. He died on Tuesday in his sleep at his Ososami residence in Ibadan, the state capital.

“His remains have been taken to his country home, Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State for final burial.”

Before his death, he was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CONAC Optical Company, Ibadan.