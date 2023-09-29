Femi Adesina Denies Saying Buhari Regretted Some Decisions Made As President

Ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Thursday corrected that he never said his principal regretted some of the decisions he took while in office.

Information Nigeria had reported that Adesina at a programme organised by the association of veteran journalists in Osun State, said Buhari felt there were some things he could have done better.

“There is no living human being that will not regret certain things. It is one of the questions I asked the president.

“Before we left office, I sat with him for about two hours and I asked him every question under the sun; there was no question I didn’t ask him. There were things he felt could have been done better,” Adesina had said.

However, in a post via X, Adesina said his statement was misconstrued.

He said the term “regret” could only have been imagined by “contortionist.”

“Buhari regretted some of his actions as President—Adesina, say some reports. My words: ‘There’s no human being that will not regret certain things…There were things he (Buhari) felt could have been done better.’ Regret? Only in the minds of contortionists,” he tweeted.