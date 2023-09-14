FG Moves To Relocate NIMC To Interior Ministry Over Passport Issuance Problems

The Federal Government has moved the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Ministry of Interior.

Information Nigeria reports that the development is part of efforts to address the lingering challenges around passport processing in the country.

Recall that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on assumption of office, promised to move the NIMC in the ministry for proper coordination of identity data of Nigerians.

The move is now being expedited in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s order to remove all hindrances and red tapes from obtaining passports.

The National Identity Number (NIN), domiciled in NIMC, is one of the major offices for obtaining of International Passports.

The NIMC was until now supervised by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

A Daily Trust source, disclosed that a meeting was held on Wednesday at the ministry with staff of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

READ ALSO: 60,000 Passports’ Backlog Cleared In Four Days – Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

He said the meeting was to unified the activities of the two government organisations.

“The process is ongoing and should be finalised by Friday because there is another meeting scheduled for Friday,” the source at the ministry said.

Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke also confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune, saying the Commission has been moved to Interior.

Recall also that Tunji-Ojo, disclosed on Tuesday that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cleared a total of 60,000 passport backlogs within four working days.

“As of this morning, I can tell you that about 60,000 passport backlogs have been cleared, especially 59,906.

“On Wednesday, September 6, when I gave the two-week ultimatum, we had over 200,000 backlogs. We have recorded progress, and I keep my word that those backlogs must be cleared”, he said.