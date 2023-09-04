FG To Remodel N-Power, Include More Beneficiaries — Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, says plans are underway to revamp the N-Power scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries and ensure prompt stipend payment.

The N-Power scheme is an initiative aimed at building the skills of youth and promoting entrepreneurship.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the minister said the programme will be relaunched with a ‘renewed hope’ concept.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” Rasheed Zubair, her spokesperson quoted Edu as saying.

According to her, the ministry plans to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

The establishment of the hubs, she said, would be a long-term goal towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

She explained that the hubs would accommodate homegrown commodities, which would be sold at cheaper rates to Nigerians.

Edu said the ministry would send its staff to all the LGAs to get feedback, in addition to engaging in digital tracking of the palliatives.

The digital tracking of the palliatives, she said, is aimed at determining the time, location, household, and individuals they are delivered to.

”This is to ensure transparent and effective disbursement of palliatives; we also plan to bring on board independent monitors to ensure the relief materials reached those in need.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, cash transfer to poor Nigerians.

“We will ensure engagement with the Nutrition Department, the establishment of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise and provision of stimulus to their business,” the Minister said.

She further assured Nigerians of her commitment to curtail the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria through a prompt response.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that all existing empowerment schemes within the National Investment Programme will be rejigged to cover more people effectively,” she said.