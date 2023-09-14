FIFA Shortlists Osimhen, Messi, Haaland, Others For ‘Best Player’ Award

Shortly after bagging Balloon D’or nomination, Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been included for the 2023 FIFA The Best Men’s Player Award.

Recall that Osimhen had a fantastic 2022–23 season with Napoli, leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years, and also won the golden boot.

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland; Kevin De Bruyne, and Kylian Mbappe were also nominated alongside the Super Eagles forward in the men’s category of the award.

Other nominees includes, Julian Alvarez, Marcelo Brozovic, İlkay Gundogan, Rodri, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Declan Rice and Bernardo Silva.

Osimhen’s nomination makes him the first Nigerian player to be listed for the FIFA Best Footballer Award which was first won by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016.

The forward scored 25 league goals last term to beat off Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao to scoop the prize for the Best Striker in Serie A.

The feat earned him the accolade as the first African to top the Serie A scorers’ chart, equally breaking George Weah’s record for the most goals scored by an African in the Italian league.

He also helped Napoli reach the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League and was instrumental as the Super Eagles sealed a ticket for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).