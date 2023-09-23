Fire Guts Plastic Factory In Lagos

A section of a plastic company, Mega Plastics Company, has been engulfed by fire in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the firefighters were seen battling to put out the raging fire, which reportedly started at about 6:30 a.m., on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other emergency responders in the early morning today (Saturday, 23rd of September, 2023) combated an industrial fire outbreak at Mega Plastics Company located at No.4, Ilupeju Bypass beside Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ilupeju area of Lagos.

“Traffic Officer Ayo Olaosebikan (Falcon) of Zone 21 confirmed that the Lastma rescue team arrived at the scene of the industrial fire outbreak around 6:30 a.m. before other emergency responders were contacted by Lastma.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene of the industrial fire, we quickly informed other emergency responders particularly the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and the Nigerian Police.